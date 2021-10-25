Final Hearing Monday, Before Rittenhouse Trial Takes Place

MADISON, Wis. (AP) A Kenosha judge may decide whether use-of-force experts can testify at the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. The hearing Monday is likely the last before the former Antioch teen goes on trial Nov. 1 . He is accused of killing two people and wounding another during protests and riots over the Jacob Blake police shooting in August of 2020. Rittenhouse contends he shot the men in self-defense. Prosecutors are seeking to exclude a defense expert, claiming his expertise in police, not civilian, use of force is not relevant to Rittenhouse’s actions.
Associated Press, Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-25-21)