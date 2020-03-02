Fight Involving Juveniles and a Knife Reported in Gurnee
(Gurnee, IL) Police in Gurnee are looking for one subject, after a fight involving several juveniles. The incident took place in a parking lot on Saturday night in the 61-hundred block of Grand Avenue. Police say eight juveniles were involved in the altercation, and that one ended up bleeding from the head after being struck with a knife. The person who wielded the knife had left the scene by the time police arrived, and is currently being sought. The victim was treated at the scene. No charges have been announced, and Gurnee Police have called this an isolated incident.
Police Pursuit in Waukegan, Ends in Racine County
(Racine, WI) A high speed chase that started in Waukegan, ended north of the border. Officials say the incident kicked off on Friday evening, and quickly moved into Wisconsin, with speeds of up to 90-miles an hour. The chase came to a stop in Racine County when the suspect vehicle lost a back tire, and a police vehicle performed a PIT maneuver. Three people were arrested, including two that were wanted for outstanding warrants for a shooting in Waukegan. Those subjects have not been identified, and charges have not been announced.
Truck Driver Identified in Fatal Long Grove Crash
(Long Grove, IL) A truck driver killed in a crash last week in Long Grove has been identified. The Lake County Coroner’s Office says 69-year-old Stanley Adams, of Des Plaines died last Thursday morning, after his semi collided with a minivan, ran into a pole, and came to rest in a ditch. An official cause of death has been listed as blunt force injuries due to the crash. The driver of the minivan, a Vernon Hills woman, suffered minor injuries. The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Activists Sue Over Illinois’ Automatic Voter Registration
CHICAGO (AP) Voter advocacy groups are suing the Illinois Secretary of State’s office and election officials over Illinois’ problem-plagued automatic voter registration system. They allege multiple violations of voter laws in its delayed rollout, including a lack of access for those with limited English. The federal lawsuit says the “promise of voter modernization and inclusivity” has gone unfulfilled and the office has ignored calls for assistance and transparency. Secretary of State Jesse White’s spokesman has declined comment. Illinois’ automatic voter registration system has had multiple other problems including mistakenly registering non-U.S. citizens to vote.