Federal Suit Filed in Waukegan Police Shooting, Rittenhouse Due in Court
Federal Lawsuit Filed in Waukegan Police Shooting
(Waukegan, IL) A federal lawsuit has been filed in connection with a Waukegan Police shooting that left one person dead. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Marcellis Stinnette, claims that the two officers involved in the October 20th incident, had no reason to stop or detain the 19-year-old, nor was the shooting justified. The suit also alleges that medical aid was not rendered in a proper amount of time. The suit names the original officer as James Keating, and the shooting officer as Dante Salinas…though neither have been named in communications from the City of Waukegan or the Police Department. The shooting remains under investigation by Illinois State Police and the FBI.
Judge to Rule on Rittenhouse Extradition to Kenosha
CHICAGO (AP) The mother of an Antioch teen accused of killing two demonstrators in Kenosha, is among those slated to testify at a hearing to decide if her son should be sent across the border for trial. During today’s proceedings, Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyers also plan to call an expert on self-defense and former homicide detectives in their bid to block his extradition. The killings occurred back on Aug. 25, two days after the Jacob Blake shooting. Lake County State’s Attorney Mike Nerheim has criticized the defense, saying their tactics are extreme for something as simple as an extradition.
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health officials announced just under 64-hundred new positive Coronavirus tests on Thursday, along with 56 related deaths. Of those, 235 positives came from Lake County, with 4 reported fatalities. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health said the recent increase in cases has left most of the state under new mitigation restrictions. Lake and McHenry County will be under those restrictions come midnight, though several towns say they won’t enforce the dining portions of the plan, and other areas have announced pending lawsuits. The Governor also issued threats of liability for high schools that go ahead with a basketball season, against the sport’s new “high risk” classification. Pritzker on Thursday said the season will instead be moved to spring, a move the IHSA immediately rejected.
Former Supervisor Appears in DCFS Crystal Lake Case
(Crystal Lake, IL) A former DCFS supervisor charged in connection with the murder of a McHenry County boy was in court Thursday. Andrew Polovin is facing charges including endangerment to the health or life of a child causing death, as well as reckless conduct. Polovin was part of a 2018 investigation into abuse claims against JoAnn Cunningham and Andrew Freund Sr, in connection to their young son AJ. The pair have since pleaded guilty to the April 2019 murder of the 5-year-old at their Crystal Lake home. Thursday’s court appearance didn’t introduce any new information, but rather continued the case until mid-December.
Waukegan Casino License on Hold, Covid to Blame
(Waukegan, IL) Who will run a future Waukegan casino remains unknown, even after a state imposed deadline. The finalist for the casino was supposed to be picked this week, but circumstances surrounding the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic have slowed the process within the Illinois Gaming Board. The Board says the three remaining applicants likely won’t know who wins, for at least six months. The future casino will be located on 28-acres of land near Waukegan’s Fountain Square development.