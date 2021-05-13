Federal Prison Time Possible for Deerfield Man, Lake County Board Member Resigns
Deerfield Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Charity Funds
Vander Tuuk 5-13-21
(Chicago, IL) A Lake County man who originally denied stealing charity funds for personal use, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges. Stuart Nitzkin put in his guilty plea to the federal charge on Wednesday. Nitzkin was accused of stealing some 800-thousand-plus dollars in charitable donations to the American Friends of the Israel Sport Center for the Disabled in Cook County. He then reportedly used the money to fund event tickets, vacations, bills and more. The 45-year-old Deerfield man now faces up to 3 and a half years in prison. Sentencing is set for early August.
Lake County Board Member Calls it Quits
Vander Tuuk 5-13-21
(Waukegan, IL) A Lake County Board member is stepping aside, but is not leaving politics altogether. District 5 trustee Judy Martini announced her retirement this week, but is set to assume the role of Grant Township Clerk. In a Facebook post, Martinis said she is entering her golden years, and stepping away from the Board will give her more time to do the things she loves, while still dipping her toe in the political arena. A replacement for Martini is expected to be made within 60 days…that person will fill out the rest of her term, which was set to expire in 2022.
Fire in Mundelein Injures One
Vander Tuuk 5-13-21
(Mundelein, IL) A fire in Mundelein left one person hurt. The blaze broke out Wednesday morning around 7:30 in the 900 block of Countryside Highway. One resident suffered a minor injury, though that person was able to be treated at the scene. No one else was hurt. A damage estimate was not made available, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 5-13-21
(Chicago, IL) Week over week Coronavirus case numbers continue to fall across the state. Illinois Health officials announced just under 18-hundred new cases on Wednesday, along with 26 deaths. Of those, just 45 cases were reported in Lake County, with one new fatality. In the Lake and McHenry County Region, Covid-related hospitalizations stayed flat for a 3rd straight day. ICU numbers bumped up 1% after 4 straight days of declines. Regional test positivity has dropped to 3.1%, with Lake County itself sitting at 2.4%.