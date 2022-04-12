Federal Drug and Gun Charges Filed Against North Chicago Man

(Chicago, IL) Federal prosecutors have filed charges against a North Chicago man. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois says Gilberto Almanza of North Chicago is accused of delivering 46 kilos of cocaine to a buyer last September in south suburban Bolingbrook, and a half kilo to a buyer at his Lake County residence in March. The buyer each time was working undercover with law enforcement. Almanza now faces two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, and one count of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. The 44-year-old also faces one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug-trafficking activities. He’s due in court for an arraignment in Chicago on Friday afternoon.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (4-12-22)