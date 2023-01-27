102.3 XLC 102.3XLC Logo

Father of HP Mass Shooting Suspect in Court

The father of the suspect in the 4th of July mass shooting in Highland Park made a brief appearance in court Thursday. Robert Crimo Jr. is facing 7 felony counts of reckless misconduct causing great bodily harm. Prosecutors say that by signing off on a firearms card for his son Robert Crimo III, he set in motion the events that eventually led to the Independence Day parade shooting that left 7 dead and scores wounded. The 58-year-old has yet to be officially arraigned on the charges, because the case has yet to go in front of a Grand Jury. Another court date has been set for February 16th. Robert Crimo III, meantime, is due in court this coming Tuesday.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-27-23)

