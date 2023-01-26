Father of Highland Park Mass Shooting Suspect in Court Thursday

Lawyer working with contract client on the table in office. consultant lawyer, attorney, court judge, concept. (Lawyer working with contract client on the table in office. consultant lawyer, attorney, court judge, concept., ASCII, 111 components, 111

(Waukegan, IL) A preliminary hearing will take place this morning for the father of the Highland Park mass shooting suspect. Robert Crimo Jr. was hit in December with 7 felony counts of reckless misconduct causing great bodily harm. The case stems from Crimo signing off on a FOID card for his son, Robert Crimo III, even after incidents that involved police. Illinois State Police said despite those incidents, there was no paperwork filed with them that would have kept the younger Crimo from having the firearms card. Crimo III is facing over 100 felony counts stemming from the 4th of July parade shooting that left 7 dead and scores wounded…he’s next due in court next week

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-26-23)