Father of Highland Park Mass Shooting Suspect Due in Court After Grand Jury Indictment

(Via Alpha Image Library)

(Waukegan, IL) A Lake County Grand Jury has officially indicted the father of the Highland Park mass shooting suspect. Robert Crimo Jr. was charged back in December with 7 counts of reckless conduct for helping his son, Robert Crimo III, obtain a FOID card a couple years before he allegedly opened fire on a 4th of July parade, killing 7 and wounding several others. A Lake County Grand Jury agreed to move those charges forward on Wednesday. The next step for the 58-year-old is an arraignment later this morning. Robert Crimo III, who is facing well over 100 felony counts, including murder, isn’t due back in court until May.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (2-16-23)