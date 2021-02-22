Fatal Hit and Run Investigated in Round Lake Beach, Madigan Replacement Chosen
Fatal Hit and Run Being Investigated
Vander Tuuk 2-22-21
(Round Lake Beach, IL) A weekend hit and run crash in Round Lake Beach left one person dead. Police say the incident took place on Saturday morning around 6:30 along Route 83 near Fox Chase Drive. A male was found deceased in the ditch line near the roadway, along with several pieces of a vehicle. An autopsy is set to be performed on the victim today (Monday). Officials say they have found the suspect vehicle, believed to be a 2011-2014 black Ford Explorer, but have not announced any arrests or charges. Anyone with more information is being encouraged to contact Round Lake Beach Police.
Democrats Choose Replacement for Madigan’s Vacant House Seat
Associated Press 2-22-21
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois Democratic leaders have chosen a 26-year-old city ward employee to fill the Illinois House seat left vacant by former Speaker Michael Madigan. Democrats met in Chicago on Sunday and voted for Edward Guerra Kodatt, who has most recently served as an infrastructure manager for the Chicago City Council. Madigan resigned from the seat last Thursday, just weeks after he decided not to seek re-election for House speaker, a post he held for more than three decades. However, Madigan remains head of the Illinois Democratic Party and held the majority (56%) of the weighted vote to choose his successor.
Lake County BLM Leader Charged in Kenosha Protests
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 2-22-21
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) A Lake County Black Lives Matter leader, and activist who participated in protests following the Jacob Blake police shooting in Kenosha, is facing felony charges. Clyde McLemore is accused of allegedly kicking in a door at the public safety building and making a comment about breaking a police officer’s fingers. The 62-year-old Zion resident is charged with attempted battery to a law enforcement officer. McLemore was, and still is outspoken, about the officer most involved in the Jacob Blake case was not charged.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 2-22-21
(Waukegan, IL) Illinois and Lake County are seeing Coronavirus lows not seen since late summer. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 93 new and confirmed cases of the disease in Lake County on Sunday, with no new fatalities. Both in the Lake and Mchenry County region and statewide, Covid-linked hospitalizations have reached lows not seen mid-September. Region 9 ICU use has fallen under 60% capacity for the first time since mid-November. And the Region’s 4.2% positivity rate is the lowest since July 21st.
Vaccine Update
Vander Tuuk 2-22-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois is finally expecting to get more shipments of a Covid-19 vaccine than originally promised, though the distribution is still lagging behind most other states. Illinois Health officials say nearly 2.15-million doses of the vaccine has made it into arms in the state. About 4.3% of the state’s population, or about 547-thousand people, have received both doses to make them “fully vaccinated. In Lake County, just over 94-thousand doses have been administered, with just over 20-thousand residents, or 2.91% of the county population fully vaccinated.
Illinois’ Top Doc Says Wide Vaccine Availability Months Away
Associated Press 2-22-21
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois’ top doctor says everyone in the state deserves a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but it’ll take months for supply to meet demand. Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike’s comments in a weekend Chicago Tribune opinion piece come amid complaints of shortages and difficulties in obtaining appointments. The recent blast of winter weather also delayed shipments and canceled appointments. So far, health care workers, residents ages 65 and older and essential workers are eligible. Illinois officials hope to expand this month to people with underlying health conditions, but Lake County and other areas are delaying that, citing the short supply.
Flooding “Unlikely” As Temps Warm Up This Week
Vander Tuuk 2-22-21
(Gurnee, IL) Warmer temperatures are expected in Lake County this week, and some people are worrying about the potential for flooding. Most areas of the county have 20 or more inches of snow still on the ground, the result of several snow systems, and arctic temperatures. That much snow melting at once could be catastrophic, but National Weather Service officials and those along the Des Plaines and Fox River say the melting should be gradual enough, and the flood worries are minimal. Looking ahead to spring, the National Weather Service says there is currently an above average risk for flooding along both the Des Plaines and Fox Rivers, as well as the Chain O’ Lakes.