Fatal Hit and Run in Waukegan, Peaceful Protests Continue, Coronavirus Numbers Low
Fatal Hit and Run in Waukegan
Vander Tuuk 6-8-20
(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are continuing to investigate a fatal hit and run. The incident took place last week Thursday, just before midnight in the 36-hundred block of N. Lewis Avenue. Officials believe a male was riding his bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle. That vehicle, believed to be a dark sedan, fled the scene. Police say that sedan should have front end damage sustained during the crash. The victim, said to be in his 20’s or 30’s has not been identified. And autopsy is set for today.
Shooting North Chicago
Vander Tuuk 6-8-20
(North Chicago, IL) A shooting in North Chicago left one person injured. Scanner traffic indicates the incident took place around the 10 o’clock hour last night in the 31-hundred block of 16th Street. The victim was reportedly shot three times, and transferred from the scene to Advocate Condell in Libertyville. The condition of that subject is unknown. It’s unclear if the shooter was arrested at this point
Coronavirus Metrics for Sunday
Vander Tuuk 6-8-20
(Chicago, IL) While Coronavirus continues to infect Illinois residents, the numbers are continuing their downward trend. Illinois Health officials announced 867 new cases on Sunday with 43 deaths…including 2 in Lake County. That brings the state death toll to 5,904, and Lake County’s to 344. The overall, daily, and rolling 7-day positive infection rates all fell. Illinois’ statewide hospitalizations and ICU rates also fell. The northeast region of the state, which includes Lake County, has seen its hospitalization rate fall 74% over the last 28-days.
Long Term Care Covid-19 Stats
Vander Tuuk 6-8-20
(Chicago, IL) A majority of Lake County’s Coronavirus fatalities continue to come from long term care facilities. As of June 5th, nursing homes made up about 16% of the county’s total Covid-19 cases…but close to 61% of totals deaths (similar to last week’s number). Statewide, long term care facilities make up about 15% of cases, but nearly 53% of Illinois fatalities, which is up from last week. Long term care facility stats are released weekly by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Protests Remain Peaceful Over the Weekend in Lake County
Vander Tuuk 6-8-20
(Waukegan, IL) Several more protests and marches against racism and injustice took place over the weekend in Lake County. The marches that took place in areas like Zion, Antioch, Waukegan and elsewhere had none of the problems that plagued last Sunday’s original protests that ended with several businesses in Waukegan and Beach Park damaged. While most of the protesters donned masks for the walks…local and state leaders are still encouraging anyone who participated to get tested for Coronavirus