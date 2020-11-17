Fatal Crash in Round Lake Beach, Lake Forest Hit and Run Victim ID’ed
Lake Forest Hit and Run Victim ID
(Lake Forest, IL) A man killed last week by a hit and run driver in Lake Forest has been identified. The incident took place last week Thursday morning, when 62-year-old Stephen Kennedy was struck by a white pickup truck near Mayflower and Rosemary Roads. Kennedy died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office. The driver of the truck fled the scene, but left behind a side mirror. Parts of the incident were also caught on surveillance video. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and no arrests have yet been made.
Round Lake Beach Fatal Crash
(Round Lake Beach, IL) A crash in Round Lake Beach left one person dead. The incident took place on Monday morning along Cedar Lake Road, and involved three vehicles. A preliminary investigation shows that a 2020 Kia Sportage crossed into the opposite lanes of traffic around 6 AM, striking a Honda, then hitting a Ford Pick-Up Truck head-on. The driver of the Kia, only identified as a 69-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. An occupant of the Honda was hospitalized with minor injuries. It’s unclear if anyone in the pick-up was hurt. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
(Waukegan, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 547 confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County Monday, with 1 related death. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations bumped up slightly, and ICU use was up after a down day at 58% capacity. The region’s positivity currently stands at 17.1%. Statewide, Monday’s numbers included around 11,600 confirmed and probable cases, with 37 related fatalities.
Gas Prices Illinois/Wisconsin
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices nationally increased slightly, while Illinois saw a small decrease. AAA says the national average for a gallon of gas rose by one cent from last week, and currently stands at $2.12. Illinois’ average fell to $2.22, while Lake County back tracked to $2.13. In Wisconsin, the average price remains below 2-dollars a gallon, but was up 3 cents to $1.93…with Kenosha County at $1.90. AAA says a slight increase in demand for gasoline, led to the slightly higher prices across the nation.
Thanksgiving Enforcement Sheriff’s, Local Law Enforcement
(Waukegan, IL) Even though less people will be traveling this year for Thanksgiving due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement will be beefing up patrols. The Sheriff’s Office says the extra enforcement will run from November 20th, through the 30th, and will specifically be on the looking for impaired drivers. Officials say 30% of fatal traffic crashes involve alcohol, and that drug induced driving incidents are also on the rise.