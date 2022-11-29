Fans turn ‘Andor’ into a ’70s show

Lucasfilm

With the just-wrapped Disney+ series Andor getting some of the best press since The Mandalorian, it’s no surprise it is already getting some spoofy love.

The comedy group Auralnauts have posted a take on the series as if it aired on TV during the 1970s. “Before there was hope in the galaxy, there was Andor,” a dramatic, Knight Rider-like intro begins, leading into typically period-cheesy music and title effects overlaying the show’s action.

As its creators describe, “It’s 1975. A New Hope won’t be released for another two years, and George Lucas is mostly known as the American Graffiti guy. You just finished watching the latest episode of Barney Miller. And now, we bring you tonight’s TV movie premiere. Get ready to travel to a far away galaxy that existed a long, long time ago. It’s the science fiction spectacular…ANDOR. Every Thursday night, only on ABC.”

