Fans think “Lavender Haze” teases Taylor Swift will rerelease ‘Speak Now’ soon

Taylor Swift shoved plenty of Easter eggs — as she always does — into her new music video for “Lavender Haze,” but fans are convinced they found enough clues to prove she’ll rerelease her Speak Now album soon.

Fans first took note of all the imagery of fish in the video, such as a vinyl cover featuring the constellation Pisces, which is the astrological sign of her partner, Joe Alwyn. But fans think the fish imagery might actually be related to a particular guitar Taylor played during her 2011 Speak Now Tour.

The blue guitar had koi fish painted on it, and that same guitar made a cameo in Taylor’s “Anti-Hero” music video.

Koi fish that look like those on that guitar are seen throughout the “Lavender Haze” music video, which fans say strengthens the theory that we’ll soon get Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). Taylor has yet to confirm a release date.

Speaking of this new music video, Taylor is being praised for casting model Laith Ashley, a transgender man, as her love interest.

Writer ﻿Ashley Spencer﻿ commended the casting choice and tweeted, “At a time when trans rights are increasingly under attack, this representation is major.”

Laith also applauded Taylor on Instagram, writing, “Thank you @taylorswift for allowing me to play a small part in your story. You are brilliant and this is an experience I will never forget. It was truly magical. … Thank you for being an ally and for continuously using your platform for good. Representation matters. AND LOVE WILL ALWAYS WIN!”

