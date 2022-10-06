Fans pass baby to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson during ‘Black Adam’ promotional event

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

As one of the biggest stars in the world, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is often handed things by fans, but Wednesday night in Mexico City, he got something he wasn’t about to autograph: a baby.

On his Instagram, Johnson posted footage of the moment, part of his “electric, emotional” tour promoting his upcoming movie Black Adam.

The video shows a baby girl being passed from fan to fan, over their heads, until she reached the stage. Johnson, with tears in his eyes, scooped up the tiny child in his giant arms while the crowd went bananas. “Oh my God,” he said.

He told his 340 million Instagram followers, “People do cry and they hand me things – I was NOT surprised to be handed this beautiful little baby. Her father caught my attention because he had tears in his eyes when he held her up high and gestured for me to hold her.” He continued, “I honestly thought he was holding a toy doll he wanted me to have as a gift.” Johnson added the “beautiful, serene, present and trusting angel” was named Luciana.

The star added, “One day, I bet she’ll inspire all those around her. And whatever this moment meant for her emotional father – means it meant something special for me too.”

Johnson closed with, “Love you back MEXICO and the mana is strong,” referring to the Polynesian phrase for magic and spiritual energy.

The father of two girls himself, Johnson closed with, “Girl dads ROCK.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.