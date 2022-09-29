Families of Slain, Survivors File Multiple Suits Over Highland Park Mass Shooting

(Highland Park, IL) Survivors of the 4th of July mass shooting in Highland Park, and the families of the slain, have filed multiple civil lawsuits. The 11 suits filed on Wednesday accuse gun-maker Smith & Wesson of illegally targeting its ads at young men at risk of committing mass violence. The suspect in the shooting is a Highland Park man in his early 20’s. Robert Crimo III faces over 100 charges from the incident that left seven dead and scores injured. Also named in the suits are the main suspect, his father Robert Crimo Jr., Bud’s Gun Shop, and retailer Red Dot Arms. The amount sought in each of the lawsuits is unknown.

Associated Press and Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-29-22)