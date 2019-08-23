Enjoy This Beautiful Summer Weekend
What are you going to do to enjoy this beautiful summer weekend?
There won’t be too many more of these so I recommend you get out of the house to enjoy it! Here are a few of the highlights I think you may like.
Sting is playing Ravinia tonight (8/23) and tomorrow (8/24). The Ravinia season is almost over. This is a perfect weekend to experience the music and all beauty Ravinia has to offer. Check out Ravinia.org for the rest of their schedule.
The North Shore Wine, Beer and Cigar Fest is going on in downtown Libertyville on Saturday (8/24). You can choose from over 100 wines to taste from 15 different vendors. You’ll also be able to sample 80 different beers from local craft breweries and distributors. And if you’re a cigar aficionado, you’ll have a variety of cigar offerings as well.
The 7th Annual Color Aloft Balloon Festival takes place in Central Park in Grayslake Saturday afternoon. This hot air balloon festival is a sight to behold and fun for the whole family. The festival runs from 3-9pm with a balloon ‘Fox and Hound’ competition and fun activities for all. At night, the balloons will be illuminated and should provide plenty of picturesque moments.
The 26th Annual Potowatomi Trails Pow Wow will be in Shiloh Park in Zion Both Saturday (8/240 and Sunday (8/25). This is the only event of its kind in this area. Its purpose is not only to celebrate Native American heritage, but also to heighten public awareness of their history, traditions, and customs. Some of the activities include demonstrations, music and dance presentations, educational sessions and there will be a trader area.
You can always find more things to do in order to enjoy this beautiful summer weekend by checking out the Visit Lake County web site.
Have fun, be safe, and be sure to have a GREAT WEEKEND!!