Emmys snag best ratings since 2018

While other awards shows have been tanking in the ratings of late, it seems people were ready to see their first Zoom-free Emmys in a year.
Sunday night’s awards show managed to snag a viewership of 7.4 million, but when streaming viewership is tallied, Variety reports that number could rise to 7.9 million. The broadcast also dominated social media, though some of that was with the trending topic #EmmysSoWhite, reflecting outrage about the lack of Black and non-white winners.
Last year’s 72nd Annual Emmy Awards was the worst-performing in the telecast’s history, with around 6.36 million viewers; The 2019 host-free ceremony managed to do better than that on Fox, but barely. 2018’s ceremony on NBC remains the highwater mark in recent history, with a viewership of around 10.8 million.
