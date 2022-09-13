Emmys 2022: ﻿’Ted Lasso’ wins Outstanding Comedy Series

Chris Haston/NBC

Ted Lasso took home one of the most sought after honors of the night, securing the award for Outstanding Comedy Series during Monday night’s 74th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony.

Jason Sudeikis, along with a gang of the Apple TV+ show’s cast and crew, gathered on stage to accept the accolade for their hard work and with only 30 seconds to deliver a speech, Sudeikis hurriedly doled out thank yous to everyone responsible for the show’s success.

“The show is about good and evil. It’s about the truth and lies. This show is about all that stuff but it’s mostly about our response to those things and your response to our show has been overwhelming,” he added.

The actor shouted out his kids Otis and Daisy, before telling everyone, “We’ll see you for season three at some point.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.