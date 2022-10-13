Emma Thompson is nearly unrecognizable as meany school mistress in trailer to Netflix’s ‘Matilda the Musical’

Netflix/Dan Smith

Netflix dropped the trailer to its upcoming Matilda the Musical, and Emma Thompson is turning heads as the production’s icy school headmistress, Miss Agatha Trunchbull.

It is hard to even recognize the Oscar winner, thanks to fearsome prosthetic makeup and a boxy, nearly Nazi-like uniform. “I like troublemakers,” she hisses at one point, as she’s seen swinging a student by her braids. “They make such a lovely sound when they snap.”

Following the plot of the Tony and Olivier award-winning stage production, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical “tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.”

A relative newcomer, Irish actress Alisha Weir plays Matilda in the streaming giant’s take on the classic, with Lashana Lynch, of No Time To Die and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, playing Miss Honey, the kindly teacher who takes a liking to the gifted little girl.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical ﻿debuts in select theaters and on Netflix December 25.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.