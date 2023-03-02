Emma Heming Willis posts sweet throwback video of Bruce Willis

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Emma Heming Willis, Bruce Willis‘ wife, posted a sweet throwback video of her husband in an Instagram Story, weeks after revealing that his aphasia condition has developed into frontotemporal dementia.

“What’s this new memory thingy on IG!? OMG my biggest fan. I’m in love with him,” Emma said of the video, and her husband since 2009.

In the footage, the Die Hard franchise star reads a headline about his wife’s skin care line. “USA Weekly: ‘Interview with Emma Heming Willis, founder and CEO of CocoBaba,’” he reads.

“How about it?” she replies off-camera.

“‘How about it?’ I’m crazy about it!” Bruce says.

Emma also posted a video of herself scrolling through hundreds of replies from her more than 619,000 followers. Set to The Rascals “A Beautiful Morning,” she notes, “I see you all. I read all your stories. There’s so much love and support in here,” adding “Thank you” with a heart emoji.

Last month, Emma explained there’s no cure for the “cruel disease” Willis is facing.

On Monday, she posted a picture in which she’s embracing dementia specialist Teepa Snow, “who has helped me add to my dementia care toolbox.” Calling her a “gift,” Heming Willis said, “She’s a loving, compassionate and skilled leader in this space who navigates herself with pure empathy.”

In response, Snow expressed, “@emmahemingwillis has done an absolutely remarkable job of providing the right support for Bruce as his abilities have changed and created a place space and life that continues to provide him with what he needs to live well.”

She added, “Frontal temporal dementia is never easy but with the right programming and support, it truly is possible to continue living life.”

