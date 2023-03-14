Elton John praises Dua Lipa: “She’s so smart, and she’s so grounded”

Fans might have thought Dua Lipa would have picked Elton John‘s brain when working on the “Cold Heart” remix, but the legendary rocker says that wasn’t necessary.

“She didn’t really need that much advice,” Sir Elton told People about the pointers he may have offered her while creating the song. “She’s so smart, and she’s so grounded, and so in touch with what’s happening.”

The singer added he enjoyed being around Dua, calling her “a delight to be with.”

Elton says Dua doesn’t really need him for guidance: “She’s doing really, really well.”

The two collaborated on “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” as part of Elton’s The Lockdown Sessions album. The mash-up track featured lyrics from Elton’s 1972 classic “Rocket Man” and his 1990 hit “Sacrifice,” as well as influences from 1976’s “Where’s the Shoorah” and the 1983 song “Kiss the Bride.”

The song peaked at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is RIAA-certified twice Platinum in the United States.

