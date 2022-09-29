Elton, Britney and Harry reach new milestones on ‘Billboard’ airplay chart

Interscope

“As It Was” may be ruling the Billboard Hot 100, but over on one of the publication’s other charts, a different Harry Styles song is on top.

Harry’s track “Late Night Talking,” another song from his album Harry’s House, has topped Billboard‘s Adult Pop Airplay chart. That makes Harry the only artist so far this year to score two number ones on that chart, the other being “As It Was.” Last year, both Olivia Rodrigo and The Kid LAROI doubled up at the top.

Meanwhile, “Hold Me Closer,” Elton John‘s collaboration with Britney Spears, reached the top 10 on that same chart. It’s Elton’s third top 10 on the chart overall and his second this year: “Cold Heart,” his collab with Dua Lipa, reached number one in March.

But surprisingly, “Hold Me Closer” is Britney’s first-ever top 10 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart. The highest she’d ever gotten previously was #19, with 2011’s “Till the World Ends” featuring Nicki Minaj and Kesha.

