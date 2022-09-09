Ellie Goulding pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II: “Hard to imagine this country without you”

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Red Sea International Film Festival

Ellie Goulding has joined the league of celebrities paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at age 96.

The “Lights” singer took to Instagram to share a carousel of black-and-white photos of the late monarch through the years, adding her death “seemed inconceivable” because of her extended reign. “A remarkable woman. 70 years of service as the Head of State. The UK’s longest serving monarch. Grace, strength, duty… in times of constant flux,” Ellie penned.

“Hard to imagine this country without you,” she continued, adding she plans to tell her son Arthur “all about you, all the time.”

She signed off with a heartfelt, “Goodnight, Your Majesty.”

It should be noted Ellie’s a friend of the royal family, Doncaster Free Press reports. As it turns out, ﻿Princess Eugenie, daughter of ﻿Prince Andrew, was the person who introduced the “Burn” singer to her husband, ﻿Caspar Jopling﻿. Eugenie and her sister, ﻿Princess Beatrice, were both invited to their wedding in August 2019.

Speaking of marriages, Ellie performed for Prince William and Kate Middleton at their 2011 wedding. In addition, the singer attended Princess Eugenie’s wedding in 2018.

