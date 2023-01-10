Ellie Goulding delays release of ‘Higher Than Heaven’﻿ ﻿album

Universal Music Group

Ellie Goulding was due to release her fifth studio album, Higher Than Heaven, next month but she has some bad news — fans will have to wait even longer to hear it.

“To my incredible fans- I’m sorry to announce that we’re delaying the release of Higher Than Heaven to March 24,” she posted on Instagram. “I know you’ve all been so patient with me but we’ve had some exciting opportunities appear behind the scenes which I cannot wait to share with you in due course.”

Higher Than Heaven was originally set to be released on February 3. Ellie was very apologetic to her fans and revealed she prepared something special to make up for the delay.

“In the meantime as a thank you for your patience, I’m excited to confirm that my new single is called ‘Like A Saviour.’ It’s coming soon. we’ve shot the video and it’s one of my favourite videos I’ve ever done,” she announced. Ellie said she wanted to release the video as “a small thank you for bearing with me.”

She also had something else up her sleeve. “We also shot something really exciting this past weekend that’ll come around the album’s release. More on that very soon…,” she teased.

Ellie signed off with an optimistic, “Thank you all so much for sticking by me. I can’t wait to finally share this record with you all on March 24 and I hope you love it as much as I do.”

Ellie previously released the tracks “Let It Die” and “Easy Lover” off the new album.

Fans can preorder Higher Than Heaven now.

