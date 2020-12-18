Elgin Man Arrested in Round Lake Heights Assault Case
Round Lake Heights Sexual Assault
(Round Lake Heights, IL) Police in Round Lake Heights have announced the arrest of a man after a months-long investigation. Officials said in a press release that DCFS was notified by the family of an 8-year-old in June, about alleged repeated molestations at the hands of an Elgin man. Arrested was Ian Lona, the victim’s mother’s boyfriend. The 37-year-old is facing 10 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a child. Bond was set Thursday (Dec 17) at 500-thousand-dollars. Future court dates are currently unknown.
Covid Numbers Illinois, Lake County
(Chicago, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 434 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County on Thursday, with 5 related deaths. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations stayed flat, while ICU use bumped up one point to 77% capacity. The Region’s positivity rate fell slightly, and now stands at 11.1%. Statewide numbers bumped up Thursday with just over 88-hundred new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases, and 181 related fatalities
Tollway Extends Relief Program
(Chicago, IL) The Illinois Tollway has expanded a plan that allows drivers with significant fines to pay far less. Through June 30th of next year, the program will reduce 20 and 50-dollar fines for skipping tolls, down to 3 dollars apiece. The program, which launched back in June, was supposed to end on December 30. But the Tollway Board voted on Wednesday (December 17th) to expand it to the end of June 2021. Officials say the reduced fines have already cleared nearly 160,000 outstanding violation notices.
Metra To Modify Schedules on Two Lines That Serve Lake County
(Chicago, IL) Two commuter train lines that serve Lake County will be getting some schedule modifications in the new year. Metra says the new schedule on the North Central line is being done to address operational issues. The line serves areas including Antioch, Lake Villa, Grayslake, Libertyville, Vernon Hills and more. The modifications to the Milwaukee District North line are being done to give riders more options, express trains, and to address what the agency calls “service gaps.” The line serves Fox Lake, the Round Lake area, Lake Forest and more. The new schedules will start January 11th, and can be found at metrarail.com