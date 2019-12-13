Elevated EtO Levels Found in Blood of Residents Near Lake County Plants
EtO Found in Residents Near Waukegan, Gurnee Plants
Vander Tuuk 12-13-19
(Waukegan, IL) With elevated levels of ethylene oxide already found in the air around a pair of Lake County plants, a new study is showing things may be worse than feared. A University of Illinois at Chicago report showed Eto amounts in the blood of residents near at least one of the two plants tends to be higher than those that reside further away. UIC says some 93 residents near Medline in Waukegan, and Vantage Specialty Chemicals in Gurnee were tested, and that this is only preliminary data. Ethylene oxide is a chemical used in equipment sterilization, but is also a known cancer-causing agent. The subject has been a hot button in Lake County for the better part of the last year.
Jury Deliberations Begin in Zion Murder Case
Vander Tuuk 12-13-19
(Waukegan, IL) Jury deliberations are underway in a Zion murder case. Frank Farella is accused of shooting and killing Shane Colella in September of 2018. Prosecutors believe the shooting was over a drug transaction of some kind. Farella was out of prison on federal parole for drug charges and more when the killing took place. He took the stand is his own defense Thursday, proclaiming his innocence, though he admitted going to Colella’s home in an attempt to purchase drugs. If convicted, Farella faces up to 60-years in prison.
State Takes Another Step in Future Sale of Thompson Center
Associated Press 12-13-19
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois officials say they’re inching closer to selling a Chicago building that houses state government offices. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that Illinois has selected a project manager to oversee the sale of the James R. Thompson Center following a competitive process. He says Ernst & Young Infrastructure Advisors, LLC will also help with relocation options for current employees. Pritzker says the building has outlived its purpose and costs $17 million annually to operate.
Illinois Sues E-Cigarette Maker Juul Over Youth Marketing
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 12-13-19
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois has become the latest state to sue nation’s biggest e-cigarette maker. Attorney General Kwame Raoul says Juul Labs Inc., used deceptive marketing practices to entice minors and misrepresented the amount of nicotine in its products. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Cook County. Other states including California, New York and Minnesota have filed similar lawsuits. A Juul Labs spokesman says company officials haven’t reviewed the complaint yet but are cooperating with attorneys general and health officials to combat underage use. Lake County State’s Attorney Mike Nerheim also filed a similar suit against the company back in August.