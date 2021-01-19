Elderly Man Killed in Waukegan Fire, Region 9 Covid Mitigations Eased
Fire Kills Elderly Man in Waukegan
Vander Tuuk 1-19-21
(Waukegan, IL) A fire at a Waukegan apartment building left one person dead. Fire officials say they were called Monday evening to a 12-story building in the 5-hundred block of Washington Street. Crews were able to douse the flames in a unit on the 10th floor, and no other units were damaged. An elderly male located inside the affected apartment was pronounced dead on the scene. The incident remains under investigation with help from the Waukegan Police, Lake County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.
Covid Numbers Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 1-19-21
(Chicago, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 159 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County on Monday, with one related death. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations bumped up by a single bed, while ICU use stands at 77%. The Region’s positivity rate fell for the 6th straight day, down to 8.7%. Statewide, there were just under 34-hundred new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases announced, with 50 related fatalities.
Region 9 to Tier 2 Mitigation Plans
Vander Tuuk 1-19-21
(Waukegan, IL) Governor JB Pritzker has once again changed his plans for re-opening Illinois, and Lake County finally has some good news. After moving to a new set of Tiers and Phases last Friday, the Lake County area was left behind, when metrics showed it didn’t have enough available hospital beds to move forward. Then on Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced what it called a staffing surge at hospitals across the state…and that pushed the Region (that also includes McHenry County) into Tier 2. Under the new mitigation, indoor dining is still technically banned…but video gambling is once again allowed, indoor fitness can restart, and most youth sports can resume (outside of High School). The mandates have largely fallen on deaf ears however, as many restaurants opened with capacity limits, and youth sports continue to practice and play, in defiance of state rules…despite that, metrics have continued to improve, and no feared holiday spikes were seen.
Covid Vaccines at Lake County Fairgrounds
Vander Tuuk 1-19-21
(Grayslake, IL) Lake County will start a drive-thru Coronavirus vaccination clinic today at the Lake County Fairgrounds. Currently, the clinic will be for those in Phase 1a, which is healthcare workers. Once that phase is finished, those 65 and older, along with other groups will be included in Phase 1b. A date for that phase has not been announced. Those who wish to receive the most up to date information, or put their name in the hat for a vaccine appoint, can check out Lake County’s vaccination portal at https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/
Officers Hailed as Heroes After Accidental Shooting
Vander Tuuk 1-19-21
(Mundelein, IL) Two Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies are being credited with saving a life, after an accidental shooting near Mundelein. Officials were called to the 28-thousand block of North Fremont Center Road on Saturday afternoon, after a man shot himself in the leg while cleaning his firearm. The bullet hit the 32-year-old’s femoral artery, and he was bleeding out when Deputies Ryan Nirva and Ryan Eagar arrived and immediately began life-saving measures. The man was transported to Advocate Condell in Libertyville for emergency surgery, and was in serious but stable condition. Sheriff John Idleburg credited the men, saying not many professions can say that saving a life is part of “another day on the job.”
Illinois Collects $62M in Cannabis Revenue for Neighborhoods
Associated Press 1-19-21
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois has collected $62 million from legalized marijuana sales that’s earmarked for helping minority businesses and neighborhood development…but the money hasn’t been spent yet. Reported problems with the state’s system to hand out new cannabis business licenses, and numerous requests for help are among the cited reasons. Sales of recreational marijuana began in January 2020 and more than $175 million has been collected in taxes through December, according to the state’s Department of Revenue.
Man Allegedly Hid 3 Months at Chicago Airport Due to Virus
Associated Press 1-19-21
CHICAGO (AP) A California man who told police that the coronavirus pandemic left him afraid to fly, has been arrested on charges that he hid in a secured area at O’Hare Airport for nearly three months. Aditya Singh is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport and misdemeanor theft after he was arrested Saturday. A judge ruled Sunday that the Orange, California, man could be released if he paid $1,000, but said that the 36-year-old was prohibited from setting foot in the airport.