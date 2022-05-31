Eight Hospitalized After Three-Vehicle Crash in Lake Zurich

(Lake Zurich, IL) A multi-vehicle crash in Lake Zurich left several people hospitalized. The three-vehicle crash took place Monday afternoon at North Rand Road and Clover Hill Lane. Though the cars involved suffered only minor to moderate damage…eight people in total were taken to two area hospitals. None of the victims were said to suffer life-threatening or critical injuries. Four others involved in the crash did not require medical attention beyond what they got at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (5-31-22)