Ed Sheeran to team up with Whittaker’s Chocolate for Auckland flood relief

Ed Sheeran finally got his own chocolate bar courtesy of New Zealand’s Whittaker’s Chocolate, and it appears they’re going to work together on a charitable venture.

To recap, Ed dissed the quality of New Zealand’s chocolate back in 2015, which he apologized for when touring the country last week. Whittaker’s Chocolate, which is based in the country, extended an olive branch by offering Ed a candy bar with a picture of his face on it — and Ed accepted it.

He took to his Instagram Story to show off his “Ed Block,” which apparently was delivered to him personally by the chocolate company. He then joked, “I love the chocolate bar. Not sure on the picture, let’s be honest.”

He asked the company to change the photo they used of him on the chocolate and hilariously offered an alternate shot of him from a less-than-flattering angle. “This pic is better,” he captioned it.

It appears Ed and Whittaker’s are now pooling their energy to help those affected by the flooding in Auckland, New Zealand. The company wrote to Ed, “Shall we make some blocks for the Auckland flood relief?” The singer thought it was a splendid idea.

He told Whittaker’s, “We’ll be in touch.”

Auckland has received an unprecedented amount of rain, which triggered a state of emergency following significant flooding and dangerous river conditions.

In other Ed news, he recently performed in the nation’s capital city of Wellington and welcomed a young child named Pippa onstage. He shared a clip to Instagram of him welcoming Pippa and singing with her after asking the crowd to find someone who knew all the words to a certain song.

