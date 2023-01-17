Ed Sheeran to release tribute song honoring late friend Jamal Edwards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ed Sheeran is back with a touching tribute to his friend Jamal Edwards.

“Thursday 8pm GMT,” Ed cryptically captioned an Instagram announcement, which sees him rapping in honor of his late friend.

The teaser video includes the lyrics, “Yo, Jam, this is a letter to you/ It’s been a while but it’s been hard for me to get in the booth/ Since we last spoke, I’ve become a father of two/ Trying to live life with a smile but that’s been harder to do/ Cuz all I wanna do is talk about you/ But these tears won’t let me talk about you/ Wish I had known that we’d be lost without you/ Therapy sessions digging deep in depression/ I’ve got a life full of blessings, but this just breaks my f***ing heart.”

The video, which sees Ed performing in an empty soccer stadium, abruptly cuts off. The audio is currently titled “F64 for SBTV.”

SBTV also shared the video announcement and wrote, “F64’s are back!!! Loading.. This is just the beginning.”

Edwards, a British music entrepreneur, died last year at age 31. He is credited with launching Ed’s career after featuring him on an acoustic A64 session on his SBTV channel in February 2010. The two had remained friends.

The song arrives Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

