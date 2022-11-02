Ed Sheeran is “delighted” he broke a British chart record

ABC/Paula Lobo

While his buddy Taylor Swift breaks records on the American music charts, Ed Sheeran has made waves across the pond. He is now the first artist to have four albums simultaneously chart on the British music charts.

According to Official Charts, his albums Plus, Multiply, Divide and Equals — respectively stylized with the mathematical signs “+”, “x”, “÷” and “=” — have all spent 52 weeks or more inside the Official Albums Chart Top 10.

The only other act to chart more than one album for a year was Simon and Garfunkel, who had two.

“Delighted to find out that four of my albums have spent a year or more in the UK top 1,” Ed said of his accomplishment. “Thank you to my wonderful fans for making this possible, you’re the best. See you in 2023.”

In other Ed news, his song “Shivers” is the latest single to join Spotify’s Billions Club and becomes his eleventh single overall to amass over a billion streams. He reacted to the news on Instagram, noting that it’s not only his eleventh entry in the club, but it’s his “15th as a writer.”

“Thank you so so much for streaming it. See you next year for a new album,” he closed.

Ed added he is celebrating his accomplishment by filming “a new video for my brand new album,” which he previously teased will be called Minus — stylized as the mathematical “-” sign.

He has yet to announce an official release date.

