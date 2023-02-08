Ed Sheeran and Whittaker’s Chocolate unveil Auckland flood relief charity auction

Hannah McKay – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran is making good on his promise to help in the ongoing flood relief efforts in Auckland, New Zealand.

He and Whittaker’s Chocolate, the New Zealand company he’s had a hilarious back-and-forth with recently, teamed up for a special auction. All funds will go toward flood response efforts.

To recap, Ed seemingly maligned New Zealand’s chocolate quality in an old tweet and recently apologized for what he said. Whittaker’s Chocolate offered an olive branch by making him a special chocolate bar — called the Ed Block — with his face on the foil wrapping.

Ed accepted it, but jokingly requested they change the image to that of a less-flattering photo of his face.

Whittaker’s redesigned their chocolate bars and announced they will be auctioning off the limited edition candy. “Ed’s sharing!” they wrote in an Instagram Story. “We’ve paired up with Ed to auction FIVE Special Ed-ition bundles.”

The company continued in another slide, “Each bundle includes a signed one-of-a-kind tee, signed Special Edition Ed Block, and a year’s supply of Whittaker’s Chocolate!”

The auction is now live. Bidding closes Sunday, February 12, at 2 a.m. ET.

The company said all proceeds will benefit the Auckland Flood Response organization. For those who just want to help the flood recovery efforts, Whittaker’s directed fans to donate to their Givealittle page, which has a fundraising goal of 100,000 New Zealand dollars.

Auckland was hit by catastrophic flooding last month after experiencing historic downpours across several days, reports The Guardian. At least four people were killed while hundreds more were forced to evacuate.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.