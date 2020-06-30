Duo Charged in Gurnee Shooting, Zion Police Seeks Mutual Shooters
Zion Shooting Investigation
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are looking into a weekend shooting. Officials say the incident took place on Saturday afternoon in the 19-hundred block of Joppa Avenue when a passenger in a vehicle shot at a pedestrian. The pedestrian returned fire, before both parties fled…there were no injuries. The subject in the car has been described as a light skinned black or Hispanic male in an older model Toyota. The pedestrian was only described as a black male. Anyone with more information is being encouraged to call Zion Police or contact the Lake County Crimestoppers.
Man Wanted Since 1995 Located in Poland
(Chicago, IL) A man wanted in Lake County for 25 years has been found and arrested in Poland. The FBI and US Marshals arrested Marek Josko in the European country on a 1995 warrant for reckless homicide. Josko was behind the wheel of a vehicle in December of that year, when he caused a crash on Route 41 near Lake Forest that led to the death of a man named Dennis Bourassa. Josko, who was 42 at the time, was free on bail when he skipped the country, and numerous attempts to locate him were unsuccessful…until recently. The now 66-year-old is back in the US and is being held in the Lake County Jail on a 1-million-dollar bond.
Gurnee Shooting Incident Arrests
(Gurnee, IL) Police in Gurnee have announced a pair of arrests after a shooting incident last week. Back on June 25th, a homeowner in the 900 block of Ralph Avenue was notified about activity in the driveway. The homeowner noticed two people going through an unlocked vehicle…and yelled at the duo to leave his property. As they fled, the pair reportedly fired twice towards the homeowner. The bullets hit the house, but didn’t cause any injuries. An investigation then took place, and led to the arrests of 18-year-old Ian Matus of Gurnee, and 19-year-old Maseo Rosser of Zion. Both teens are facing aggravated discharge of a firearm, and burglary charges. Rosser is also facing an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Virus Percentages Continue Fall, No Lake County Deaths
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus percentages continue their downward trend, as Illinois edges closer to the 1.6-million testing mark. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 738 new cases of the disease on Monday, and 14 deaths, none of which were in Lake County. The state has now recorded 6,902 fatalities, while Lake County has had 415. The state’s overall positive infection rate has fallen to just over 9%, while Lake County is now below 12%. ICU use by Covid patients ticked down slightly, while hospitalizations were up a bit with Chicago and the North Shore playing a key part in that uptick. Even with the increase, overall hospitalizations are lower than at this point last week, and remain near recorded lows.
Deerfield Police Investigate Fall Through Empty School Skylight
(Deerfield, IL) A teen was hospitalized after falling through the skylight of an empty school in Deerfield. The incident took place late on Sunday night at the Holy Cross School, which hasn’t been open since 2018. The involved teen was said to fall some 25-feet, though his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. Police are trying to figure out why the 18-year-old was on the roof of the building, and consider their investigation ongoing.
Island Lake Man Gets Prison for Sexual Assault
(Island Lake, IL) An Island Lake man is on his way to prison, after pleading guilty to sexual assault charges. Robert Ballarini was accused of molesting two young girls between April of 2012 and August of 2018. The 59-year-old got several more serious charges dropped for pleading guilty. Ballarini was given 9 years in prison, and must serve at least 85% of that sentence before being eligible for release.