DUI Suspect Crashes into Sheriff’s Squad Car on Scene of DUI Arrest
(Beach Park, IL) A North Chicago woman is facing charges, after crashing into a Lake County Sheriff’s vehicle, at a DUI arrest scene. Officials say a deputy was waiting for a tow truck early Sunday morning on Sheridan Road, south of Yorkhouse Road, when a vehicle crashed into the back of his squad car. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Alaya Solomon, was unhurt, but arrested. The deputy, and a person in the back of the squad car were also unhurt. Solomon has been charged with felony aggravated DUI, felony driving with a revoked license, violating Scott’s law and more. Bond for the 36-year-old was set at 100-thousand-dollars.
(Chicago, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 263 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County on Sunday (the lowest number of the month), with 1 related deaths. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations rose slightly for the 2nd straight day, while ICU use sits at 76% capacity. The Region’s positivity rate stayed flat at 10.8% for the 3rd straight day. Statewide, there were just over 6-thousand new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases announced, with 79 related fatalities.
(Libertyville, IL) Covid-19 vaccinations resumed Sunday at Advocate Condell Medical Center, after a pause over adverse reactions to the shots. Officials say four employees suffered reactions to the vaccine, three of which were considered to be normal, the other was said to be a severe allergic reaction. The employee who suffered the reaction was kept overnight for observation, but was discharged Saturday. The hospital said they notified the CDC, as well as the state and county health departments before resuming what will become one of the largest mass vaccination programs in history.
(Gurnee, IL) The College of Lake County has scooped up an empty building in Gurnee, and will use it as a technology campus. The building, the old Lowe’s at Grand Avenue and Rollins Road, is expected to start offering classes like welding and other manufacturing courses by the Fall of 2021. The soon to be “Advanced Technology Campus” was purchased for just under 5-million-dollars. CLC officials say they hope the classes offered will strengthen the area’s manufacturing workforce.