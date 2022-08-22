Dua Lipa rings in her 27th birthday in style

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Dua Lipa turned the big 2-7 on Monday and is letting fans know she is having the best birthday ever.

“27 feels like heaven,” she wrote on Instagram and shared a carousel of photos of her posing in a denim bikini, denim Dior boots and a chunky silver choker. “thank you for the birthday wishes!!!!”

The good vibes didn’t end there. The Grammy winner also took fans behind the scenes at her lavish birthday party in Ibiza on her Instagram Stories. The tropical venue was decorated with white and hot pink roses, as well as a multicolored balloon sign spelling out “party time.”

She later revealed the flowers were sent to her by designers Marc Jacobs and Donatella Versace.

Dua also enjoyed some birthday yoga, fruity drinks and luxurious gifts — like a hot pink Jacquemus luxury bag that was apparently made just for her.

Several famous names wished her the happiest of birthdays, as well.

Her “Cold Heart” collaborator Elton John took to his Instagram Stories to shout out his “darling” and shared a video of them hanging out at a formal event. Speaking of Elton, filmmaker David Furnish — who produced Rocketman — also sent Dua some birthday wishes.

Versace also took to her Instagram and wrote, “Happy Birthday to you @dualipa!! Stay fabulous, always keep up that Dua energy and always be unapologetically YOU. I love you sooo much.”

Dua is still celebrating her birthday in style, letting fans know via her Instagram Story that she is “feeeelin the loveeeee.”

