Dropping today on Peacock, ‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’

Peacock/Julia Terjung

Adam Devine returns as Pitch Perfect scene stealer Bumper Allen in the new Peacock spin-off series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, which debuts Wednesday.

The series sees Bumper re-teaming with Flula Borg‘s Piëter Krämer when one of Bumper’s songs goes big in Germany.

Devine calls it “crazy” the “love” people still have for Pitch Perfect, which came out in 2012. “You know…my role was pretty small in the first movie and Rebel [Wilson] and I actually improvised our relationship in the first movie…,” he says. “So it’s crazy to see how popular the movies have become and how it was so popular that now we have a spin-off series…”

Devine’s Modern Family love interest Sarah Hyland plays Heidi, Bumper’s quirky assistant, who reveals she’s been hiding some skills of her own on the mic. She tells ABC Audio she “leapt with every fiber of her being” to be in the show.

She enthused, “The Pitch Perfect franchise is so iconic and such a big moment in pop culture, really. So it’s, it’s, it’s really amazing to be able to be a small part of that now. And yeah, I got to sing for the first time professionally and in a really long time, and I was really, really excited to be able to hopefully show that off in a, in a good way for me.”

She and Devine perform Ryan Tedder‘s original song “Know My Name” in the series, something Hyland told ABC Audio she was “honored” to do. “I was so lucky enough to sing that,” she said. “He’s written some of the biggest songs out there”

The series also stars She-Hulk star Jameela Jamil as a scheming competitor, and model/actress Lera Abova as Piëter’s cool Berlin DJ sister.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.