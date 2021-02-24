Drive-By Shooting Investigated in Round Lake Beach, Covid Metrics Dip Again
Round Lake Beach Drive-By Shooting
Vander Tuuk 2-24-21
(Round Lake Beach, IL) Police in Round Lake Beach say they are investigating a shooting that happened with a police officer in the vicinity. The drive-by incident took place Sunday night in the 500 block of Golfview Drive. An officer near the scene was reportedly investigating a suspicious vehicle when the shooting took place, and believed the vehicle was involved. After a short investigation, it was determined that the shots came from a different vehicle, which is now being sought. No one was injured in the shooting, and no arrests have been made.
Parole Violation Suspect Arrested in Lake County
Vander Tuuk 2-24-21
(Waukegan, IL) A man wanted by the Illinois Department of Corrections has been arrested in Lake County. Sheriff’s officials say Ronald Fitzgerald of Waukegan was taken into custody on February 17th for a parole violation, and taken to the Lake County Jail, where he was being held without bond. DOC records show that the 52-year-old has an extensive history of prison time going back to 1990. His last conviction came in 2019, when he was sentenced to 30-months on a theft charge, a sentence enhanced by multiple previous convictions. The nature of his parole violation has not been detailed.
Lausch to Stay on Job, For Time Being
Vander Tuuk 2-24-21
(Chicago, IL) The man working on several sensitive political investigations, will stay on the job for now. Despite a blanket order by President Biden to get rid of every prosecutor hired by former President Trump, several fellow Democrats came out in support of John Lausch. The U.S. Attorney for the northern district of Illinois has been behind several political corruption convictions during his tenure, and is said to be buckling down on possible legal actions against former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. The move is not yet official, but Illinois’ Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth say they expect the signoff from the White House shortly.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 2-24-21
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County area saw a slight uptick in Coronavirus cases on Tuesday, which came with an uptick in test numbers. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 94 confirmed and probable cases of the disease, with no new fatalities. Region 9, which includes Lake and McHenry County, saw Covid-linked hospital admissions fall for the 34th straight day, while ICU use remained at 67% capacity. The Region’s positivity rate fell for the 4th straight day, down to 4%.
Vaccine Update
Vander Tuuk 2-24-21
(Chicago, IL) Covid-19 vaccinations in Illinois dipped after a major rise on Monday. Illinois Health officials say about 43-thousand new doses were given out in the Tuesday update, a drop of over 12-thousand. Around 2.25 million doses have been administered to state residents so far, with about 591-thousand people, or 4.64% of the state population receiving both doses. In Lake County, close to 100-thousand doses have been put into arms, with just over 23,600 residents, or 3.37% of the county population considered fully vaccinated.
Food Help Expanded for Kids Shut Out of School by Pandemic
Associated Press 2-24-21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois’ governor says as many as 1 million Illinois schoolchildren will get more nutritious meals after state officials received an expansion of a federally subsidized pandemic-relief program. Illinois was one of 16 states that sought additional assistance from the U.S. Agriculture Department’s program. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at a news conference Tuesday that Illinois will more than double the benefits it had been receiving, and will reach an additional 200,000 children.
Gas Prices Continue Increase, Icy Weather Blamed
Vander Tuuk 2-24-21
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices continue to increase around the country, and icy weather outside of the normal winter zone is cited as a contributing factor. AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas in the country is currently $2.65. In Illinois, those prices are significantly higher, coming in at an average of $2.82…Lake County remains lower at $2.73. Wisconsin remains below the national average at $2.56, with Kenosha County coming in at the same price.