Downstate Judge Rules Illinois Assault Weapons Ban Unconstitutional

(Via Alpha Image Library)

(Springfield, IL) A downstate judge has ruled that Illinois’ new “assault weapons” ban is unconstitutional. The ruling from Macon County Judge Rodney Forbes means police across the state can not enforce the ban for the time being. The ruling also sets up an appeals process, which is likely to reach the Illinois Supreme Court, or higher. The state enacted the ban on so-called assault weapons, and high capacity magazines in the wake of last July’s parade shooting in Highland Park that left 7 dead and scores wounded. Several lawsuits have been filed against the legislation, but at this point, this is the only statewide ruling.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (3-6-23)