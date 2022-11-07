Double Shooting in Zion Leaves One Dead, One Injured

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion say they are looking into a double shooting that left one person dead. Officials say they were called on Saturday night to the 19-hundred block of Ezra Avenue. Upon arrival authorities found two people with gunshot wounds. One victim, an 18-year-old male, suffered non-life threatening wounds and was hospitalized. Another victim, a 17-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. A person of interest was made known to police, and they said they were seeking that person for questioning. The investigation is ongoing by Zion Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-7-22)