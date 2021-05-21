Don’t Throw Out That Fortune Cookie…It Could Cost You A Lot Of Money
With recent MegaMillions jackpots exceeding a half-billion dollars, people everywhere are looking to find those winning numbers. In some cases, you don’t have to look any further than the bag containing your “take-out” lunch.
A recent survey by OpenFortune, a fortune cookie-based company that specializes in the making and marketing of fortune cookies, discovered at least 146 lottery winners between the years of 2004 and 2021 picked their lucky numbers based on that tiny strip of paper inside of the fortune cookie.
More than $406 million in total from such games as Powerball, Mega Millions and scratch-off tickets can be tied directly to sugary treat. In 40 states, 93% of these fortunate souls have earned more than $100,000.
So order some Chinese food the next time you plan on playing the lottery. At the very least if you lose, you ate Chinese food. That’s always a win in my book.