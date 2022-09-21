Doja Cat says she is not making a “German rave culture album”

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Doja Cat is not picking up the glow sticks and poi balls in her new album. The Grammy winner shut down talk that her next studio effort is inspired by “German rave culture.”

Doja told CR Fashion Book last week that she was working on her next album and they quoted her saying, “I’m very into this ’90s German rave kind of vibe right now and it’s really fun. I know that’s kind of the trend at the moment but I loved that stuff as a kid and now that I can express it… That’s kind of a hint to the album. Rave culture, not house.”

Those comments made waves on social media — so much so that the “Kiss Me More” singer clarified the comments in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

“im not doing a german rave culture album you guys,” she wrote. “i was pranking the outlet that interviewed me about it.”

Doja then followed up in a series of two tweets, saying “I’m doing an R&B album” and “Straight R&B no rap at all.”

Then, she got silly and further muddied the waters about her forthcoming work. “Yall I was lying. I’m doing an experimental jazz album. I thought it would be funny to steer you into believing i was doing r&b cuz i knew it would work but I’m doing experimental jazz now, honest truth,” she cracked.

Doja then tweeted in a voice note that she is actually “putting out a rock album,” named Rock Out Vol. 1: The Abyss 5000, that will have “emo jams.”

“I’m entering a rock phase,” she said. “… I’m gonna spit flames from my mouth on stage.”

It’s assumed this, too, is a joke. It is currently unknown when Doja will be issuing her fourth studio album.

