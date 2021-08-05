Dispute Turns Physical, Two Hurt in Highland Park Fight

(Highland Park, IL) Police in Highland Park say they are investigating, after a fight that left two people hospitalized. Authorities say they were called just before midnight on Tuesday to the 35-hundred block of Western Avenue. When they arrived they were able to disperse a dispute between neighbors that turned physical. The incident left two people with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say they will forward their investigation findings to the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office for possible charges.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-5-21)