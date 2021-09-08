Disney+ lays out thrills and chills for Halloween

With Halloween close at hand, Disney+ has rolled out a full listing of all the spooky titles in its catalog. They include classics like Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas, to special spooky episodes of shows like WandaVision and Marvel Studios’ What If… to Wizards of Waverly Place, The Simpsons and That’s So Raven.
Here’s a full list of Disney+’s creepy collection:
LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales (premiering 10/8)Muppets Haunted Mansion (10/8)Under Wraps (10/13)Just BeyondThe Nightmare Before ChristmasHocus PocusThe Haunted MansionFrankenweenieMiss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar ChildrenThe Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. ToadZombiesHalloweentownTwitchesGirl vs. MonsterMom’s Got a Date With a VampireDon’t Look Under the BedPhantom of the MegaplexMr. BoogedySo WeirdVampirina
Shorts:
Toy Story of Terror!Lonesome GhostsTrick-or-TreatGravity FallsGargoylesThe Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror I-XXX”
Halloween-themed episodes:
Marvel Studios WandaVision — “All New Halloween Spooktacular”
Marvel Studios What If…Zombies The Muppet Show — “Vincent Price”Behind the Attraction — “Haunted Mansion”Hannah Montana — “Torn Between 2 Hannahs”The Sweet Life of Zack and Cody — “Ghost of 613”That’s So Raven — “Don’t Have A Cow”Wizards of Waverley Place — “Halloween”The Proud Family — “A Hero for Halloween”Lizzie McGuire — “Night of the Day of the Dead”KC Undercover — “All Howl’s Eve”
