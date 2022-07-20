Despite Vaccines and Boosters, Illinois Governor Contracts Covid-19, Mild Symptoms

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois’ governor has tested positive for COVID-19. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office made the announcement Tuesday after one of his routine tests for the virus. A statement from his office says the Democrat is experiencing mild symptoms and has been prescribed the anti-viral medication Paxlovid. Pritzker is considered fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots. Illinois currently has a 7 day average of around 4-thousand Covid-19 cases a day, though deaths, hospitalizations and ICU rates remain low.
Associated Press (7-20-22)