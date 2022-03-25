Despite Governor’s Latest Warning, Covid-19 Metrics Continue Drop

(Chicago, IL) After a slight blip earlier in the week, main Covid-19 metrics have begun to fall again across Illinois. A two day bump brought hospitalizations up briefly, and led Governor JB Pritzker to issue a warning about a new strain of the Omicron variant…but those numbers quickly fell, and remain at their lowest rate since early July. Illinois health officials say there are only 69 Covid patients taking up ICU beds in the state, the lowest number since records started being kept. In the Lake and McHenry County Region, 30% of ICU beds remain open, and only 26 hospital beds are being taken by Coronavirus patients in the two county area.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (3-25-22)