Demi Lovato to make directorial debut for new production at Hulu

Demi Lovato is coming to Hulu!

Their documentary, tentatively named Child Star, is heading toward the streaming giant, which is eyeballing a 2024 release. Demi will serve as director of the upcoming production, which “will deconstruct the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world’s most famous former child stars.”

According to the press release, the film will also “explore how children are propelled to superstardom at a young age and how their rise to fame, fortune and power affects their futures.”

Demi will also share their firsthand experiences in the upcoming documentary.

“There is no better film or topic for my directorial debut than this story, which is close to home,” they said in a statement. “Our project sheds light on important messages about growing up in the public eye, learning to protect our boundaries, and becoming active advocates of our own destinies. I’m humbled to be able to learn from the individuals who have lived the unique experience of child stardom and share their stories in our film.”

The currently named Child Star will also look into the stories of those who walked away from acting and those who threw themselves into their career. Aside from Demi, it is unknown who will be lending their personal experiences to the upcoming documentary.

However, the project will “reach beyond the traditional narratives seen in op-eds and tabloids to consider the changing nature of growing up in an increasingly connected and public world.”

In addition to Demi, the documentary will be directed by Stay On Board: The Leo Baker Story, Song Exploder‘s Nicola Marsh and produced by Michael D. Ratner‘s OBB Pictures.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.