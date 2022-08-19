Demi Lovato rocks out with new album, ﻿’Holy F***’

Island Records

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Demi Lovato is going back to her rock roots with their latest album, Holy F***.

The project, which is Demi’s eighth studio album, dropped at midnight Friday and is “stacked with ascendant pop-punk, grunge-y anthemic rock, biblical references, and diaristic revelations about inappropriate sexual relationships,” as described by Apple Music.

Although the 16-track album contains mostly solo tracks, three collaborations did make the cut. Yungblud is featured on the opening track, “Freak,” while Royal and Dead Sara guest on songs titled “Eat Me” and “Help Me,” respectively.

Shortly after the release of Holy F***, the “Skin of my Teeth” singer took to social media to share what the album means to her.

“HOLY F*** gave me the freedom to express myself in ways I didn’t know were possible and find joy I’d been missing when making music,” Demi wrote. “It’s cathartic and grounded, yet exhilarating and a hell of a good time.”

“I don’t know where I’ll be in life in a year, or in five or 10 years — but what I do know is that this record is exactly where I am now, and I am damn proud of it. I hope everyone who listens is too,” she concluded.

As part of the promotion for Demi’s latest work, she took over The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for three days, closing out her reign on Thursday night with a live performance of “29.”

You can stream Holy F*** now. You can also catch Demi on the Holy F*** tour, which kicked off earlier this month.

