Demi Lovato, Megan Thee Stallion to take over ﻿’The Tonight Show﻿’ this month

ABC/Randy Holmes

Move over Jimmy Fallon! Demi Lovato and Megan Thee Stallion will be taking over The Tonight Show to kick off its new season.

Billboard reports Hot Girl Meg will take over the co-host chair starting August 11, marking her third time on the late night show. This time, the Grammy winner will help with the opening monologue and also interview all the guests appearing on the show.

As for Demi, the “Anyone” singer will sit in the hot seat between August 16 and 18 to promote their upcoming album, ﻿Holy Fvck﻿, which drops August 19. Demi will take on co-hosting duties but will also feature as a special guest and take over Studio 6B as its musical performer.

It should be noted that the day before Meg touches down on﻿ The Tonight Show﻿,﻿ Madonna﻿ will sit down for a very special episode. The legendary singer will discuss her exciting new compilation album, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones.

Other special guests hitting up the studio this season are Elvis Costello, Idris Elba, Martin Short and Kate McKinnon.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights starting at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.