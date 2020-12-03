Delayed Weekend Stats Leads to One-Day Illinois Covid-19 Death Record
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 12-3-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health says delayed numbers from the Thanksgiving weekend led to increased Coronavirus related death reports on Wednesday. IDPH numbers added 565 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County, with 14 related fatalities. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations decreased, and ICU use held flat at 76% capacity. The Region’s positivity bumped up slightly to 12.8%. Statewide, the delayed numbers added just under 98-hundred confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases, with 238 deaths.
Rittenhouse Has Preliminary Hearing on Kenosha Charges
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 12-3-20
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) A Lake County teen accused of killing two men during an August protest in Kenosha will be in a courtroom today. The Thursday hearing is expected to determine whether enough evidence exists to proceed to a trial. Kyle Rittenhouse is charged with homicide and attempted homicide in the shootings of three people during the 3rd night of protests in August over the Jacob Blake police shooting. Rittenhouse is free on $2 million bond. His defense is expected to proceed with a self-defense case, while prosecutors are expected to present the youth as trigger-happy, and someone who incited protesters.
Illinois Speaker’s Friend, 3 Others Enter Bribery Case Pleas
Associated Press 12-3-20
CHICAGO (AP) Four people, including a close friend of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, have entered not guilty pleas in a federal bribery case involving an alleged scheme with the state’s largest utility. The pleas were entered Wednesday, weeks after charges of bribery and conspiracy were filed. Among those who entered pleas was Michael McClain, a one-time state lawmaker and close friend of Madigan. The others are former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggirore, lobbyist and former ComEd executive John Hooker, and consultant Jay Doherty. Madigan hasn’t been charged and has denied any wrongdoing, though the feds say he is still under investigation.
High School Sports Update
Vander Tuuk 12-3-20
(Chicago, IL) High School sports, including those deemed low risk, likely won’t start before January. The Illinois High School Association says Tier 3 mitigations imposed by the Governor have made starting any indoor winter sports near impossible. IHSA officials say they are hopeful they can ramp things up starting in early January. Basketball was not addressed in a Wednesday update. Originally, the IHSA went against Governor JB Pritzker and decided to start basketball on time…before pulling back. Pritzker suggested moving the sport to spring, with several others.