Defense Rests, Closing Statement in Rittenhouse Trial on Monday

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) The defense has rested its case at the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Closing arguments will be held Monday. The end of the defense side of the case Thursday came a day after the 18-year-old suspect told the jury he was defending himself from attack and had no choice when he shot three men, killing 2…during highly charged August 2020 protests and riots over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. Rittenhouse, a former Antioch resident, could get life in prison if convicted on the most serious charges.
Associated Press and Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-12-21)